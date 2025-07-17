TV & Film
James Gunn unveils first look of 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'

James Gunn unveils first look of 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'
Following the commercial success of "Superman", director James Gunn has now shifted the spotlight to the DC Universe's next major instalment—"Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow". Slated for release on June 26, 2026, the film will see Milly Alcock take on the role of Kara Zor-El, with Craig Gillespie directing.

Gunn recently shared the film's first teaser poster on social media, offering a striking visual that mirrors the promotional style of "Superman". While the House of El insignia remains central, the familiar "LOOK UP" tagline has been replaced with "LOOK OUT", hinting at a grittier, more unpredictable tone for this iteration of Supergirl.

The poster reveals a detailed look at Alcock's costume, which draws inspiration from various comic book sources. Combining the iconic red skirt and boots with a brown trench coat, the outfit reflects both legacy elements and stylistic nods to the "Woman of Tomorrow" comic arc.

Alcock's Supergirl was first introduced in a surprise post-credit scene in "Superman", arriving at the Fortress of Solitude after a reckless journey through red-sun planets. Her entrance, contrasting sharply with the disciplined demeanour of David Corenswet's Superman, hinted at a more volatile and unorthodox Kryptonian presence.

With "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow", Gunn continues to expand his vision for the DC Universe, promising a new chapter where Kara Zor-El is portrayed not just as a hero, but as a formidable and unpredictable force.

