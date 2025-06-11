‘Wonder Woman' movie is officially happening, Gal Gadot might not return

A new "Wonder Woman" film is currently in the works, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn has confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"Being written right now," Gunn said when asked about the iconic character's return to the big screen.

The upcoming movie will mark a fresh start for the character, following Gal Gadot's previous portrayals in "Wonder Woman" (2017), "Justice League" (2017), "Wonder Woman 1984" (2020), Zack Snyder's "Justice League" (2021), and a brief appearance in "The Flash" (2023).

However, with Gunn and co-chief Peter Safran overseeing a full reboot of the DC Universe, Gadot will not reprise the role.

According to Variety, alongside the film, an HBO Max series exploring Wonder Woman's mythological homeland of Themyscira is also in development. "It's slow moving, but it's moving," Gunn said of the series.

The prospective "Wonder Woman" film is part of a broader slate of DC projects currently in development. The first film in the new DC Universe, Superman, written and directed by Gunn and starring David Corenswet, is set to premiere in July.

"Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow", directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, is scheduled for release in June 2026 with Milly Alcock in the lead role.

Gunn also hinted at another Superman film. "But is it a straight-up Superman sequel?" he said. "I would not say necessarily."

When asked about the possibility of a new Justice League, Gunn gave a brief but suggestiveanswer, "Sure."