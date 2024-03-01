James Gunn reveals title change for upcoming Superman movie

In a surprise announcement today, acclaimed director James Gunn revealed a significant change for his highly anticipated Superman film on the very first day of shooting. Originally titled "Superman: Legacy", the movie will now simply be known as "Superman".

Gunn, who is spearheading the rebooted DC Universe alongside Peter Safran at DC Studios, took to social media to share the exciting news. He disclosed that filming officially commenced on February 29, coincidentally coinciding with Superman's fictional birthday.

Reflecting on the evolution of the project, Gunn explained, "When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film 'Superman: Legacy.' By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was 'Superman'." The director expressed his enthusiasm for bringing his vision of the iconic superhero to life, with the movie set for a July 2025 release.

The casting for "Superman" is equally buzzworthy, with David Corenswet, known for his roles in Ryan Murphy productions, portraying the superhero opposite Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult has been tapped to portray the infamous villain Lex Luthor, alongside a talented ensemble including Skyler Gisondo, Anthony Carrigan, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillon, Isabela Mercad, and more.

Gunn previously teased fans with a cast photo on Instagram, showcasing the diverse lineup after a table read of the script in Atlanta. Brosnahan, speaking to Variety at the SAG Awards, expressed her excitement about bringing Lois Lane to life under Gunn's direction, highlighting the dynamic nature of the character.