‘Inside Out 2’ breaks records as highest-grossing animated film of all time

Remarkably, seven of the top ten highest-grossing animated films were produced by Pixar or Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Pixar Animation Studios is celebrating a monumental achievement as "Inside Out 2" has become the highest-grossing animated film of all time. The sequel to the beloved 2015 film has resonated with audiences worldwide, drawing in large crowds and earning widespread acclaim.

"Inside Out 2" has grossed an impressive USD 1.46 billion globally, surpassing the 2019 Disney hit "Frozen II", according to The Walt Disney Company. The film revisits Riley's emotions, introducing new characters like anxiety and depression, and has struck a chord with viewers of all ages. Alan Bergman, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, commented, "'Inside Out 2' is quintessentially Pixar, and it's been amazing to see how deeply it has connected with people around the world. We knew it was special, but no one could have predicted these record-breaking heights. We're grateful to all the fans who have made this the biggest animated film ever."

Pixar expressed their gratitude on social media, posting, "We're filled with Joy! Thanks to every fan around the world for making 'Inside Out 2' the biggest animated movie of all time."

The film also ranks as the 13th highest-grossing film of all time globally and has earned $600 million domestically. "Inside Out 2" had a strong start at the box office, bringing in USD 1 million within the first 19 days of its release. It is currently the highest-grossing film of 2024.

"Inside Out 2" now tops the list of highest-grossing animated films, a position previously held by "Frozen II" with USD 1.451 billion.

Other top-grossing animated films include "The Super Mario Bros Movie" (USD 1.361 billion), "Frozen" (USD 1.274 billion), "Incredibles 2" (USD 1.242 billion), "Minions" (USD 1.157 billion), "Toy Story 4" (USD 1.072 billion), "Despicable Me 3" (USD 1.032 billion), and "Finding Dory" (USD 1 billion).

