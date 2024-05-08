Ian Gelder, ‘Game of Thrones’ actor, passed away

British actor Ian Gelder, best known for his portrayal of Kevan Lannister in HBO's hit series "Game of Thrones", has passed away at the age of 74. Gelder lost his battle with bile duct cancer, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances and a profound impact on those who knew him.

The confirmation of Gelder's passing came from his immediate family, with his partner, Ben Daniels, sharing the heartbreaking news on Instagram. "It is with huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I'm leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder," Daniels wrote in a poignant tribute.

Gelder's battle with bile duct cancer began in December, and despite the efforts of his loved ones and medical professionals, he succumbed to the illness. Daniels expressed his admiration for Gelder's courage in the face of adversity, noting that neither of them anticipated the rapid progression of the disease.

Reflecting on Gelder's remarkable career, Daniels described him as a "wonderful actor" whose talent touched all who had the privilege of working with him.

Throughout his career, Gelder captivated audiences with his performances across various mediums. In "Game of Thrones", he portrayed Kevan Lannister, the astute younger brother of Lord Tywin Lannister, in 12 episodes of the groundbreaking series.

Apart from playing one of the Lannisters, Ian appeared in several TV shows including "Doctor Who", "Snatch", "Fifteen-Love", "Casualty", "Father Brown", "The Bill", "Edward the King", and "I Thought You'd Gone", amongst others.

In addition to his television work, Gelder graced the stage in numerous classic productions, including "The Crucible", "The Taming of the Shrew", and "The Front Page".