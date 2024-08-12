TV & Film
I pray for the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh: Hina Khan
Photo: Collected

Indian actress Hina Khan has spoken out about the violence against Bangladeshi Hindus following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's regime.

After 15 years in power, Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's longest-serving prime minister, stepped down and fled the country last week, forced out by young protesters cynical of her increasingly autocratic rule, which they claim has stifled dissent, benefited the elite, and exacerbated inequalities. Amid the unrest, actor Hina Khan has tweeted about the violence targeting "Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh."

The actor, currently receiving treatment for breast cancer, expressed, "Every innocent death is the death of humanity, and it is beyond any caste or religion. No community should go through such horrific acts, what's wrong is wrong. Preserving the minorities of any country is the symbol of their collective community nature. My heart goes out to every individual who's suffering all around the world. Because for me humanity comes first. I pray that the Hindus and other minorities of Bangladesh remain safe in their own country."

Prior to Hina, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut commented on the recent unrest in Bangladesh and the rise in violence against Hindus. She argued that the events in Bangladesh are typical of all Islamic republics, where attempts to "annihilate" other religions are common.

"No one is safe in Muslim countries, not even Muslims themselves. It is unfortunate whatever is happening in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Britain. We are lucky to be living in Ram Rajya," Kangana tweeted recently.

