How Mehazabien broke new ground this year

There was a time when Lux Channel i Superstar 2009's breakout star Mehazabien Chowdhury's popularity was primarily associated with romantic comedies and family oriented dramas. However, she has since transformed into the versatile artiste we recognise today, breaking away from the 'girl next door' image with her exceptional acting skills and delivering back-to-back fresh, intriguing, and timely performances.

The year 2023 has been a great year for Mehazabien, as she was seen in numerous new, binge-worthy, twisted psychological thrillers including "Punorjonmo", "The Silence", "Sabrina", "Kajoler Dinratri" and so on. Moreover, she achieved a noteworthy milestone by winning four prestigious awards for her performances, setting a record in itself.

The artiste won the Best Female Actor award in the popular category at the Blender's Choice-The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards 2022 for her stellar performance in the Chorki web-film "Redrum". She was also nominated in this category for her thriller Hoichoi series "Sabrina", directed by Ashfaque Nipun.

Mehazabien bagged another prestigious award as the Best Actress at the Meril-Prothom Alo Awards 2022 in the television drama, limited feature film, digital medium, TV series, and web-series category for "Punorjonmo 3".

The actress also won the Babisas Award (Bangladesh Binodon Shangbadik Somiti), and the Channel i Digital Media Award this year for the immensely popular psychological thriller "Punorjonmo 3".

Regarding her winning streak, Mehazabien said, "Of course, this kind of appreciation and recognition makes everything that I do worthwhile. It is making me more accountable and motivated to perform better in good content."

Although Mehazabien only acted in a few tele-fictions, and web-series this year, almost all were well received by the audiences and critics alike. Emphasizing the importance of working on fewer but better projects, the artiste said, "For me, it's not about the quantity but the quality of content. I focused on delivering high-quality work this year and received a lot of love from my audiences, and that's what truly matters to me, nothing else."

Mehazabien began 2023 with "Kajoler Dinratri" and ended with her mesmerizing the audience with her performance in Vicky Zahed's "Punorjonmo 3" and Mostafa Kamal Raz's "Anannya".

Apart from these three tele-fictions, Mehazabien also worked in Vicky Zahed's twisted tale of gluttony, "The Silence", which established her as one of the most versatile actors of recent times once again.

"I have always wanted to act in stories that are different and timely. The storyline of 'The Silence' wooed me. The scope of acting in this psychological thriller was wide and it turned out to be an overall good production," the actor said regarding the web-series.

"I also acted in Vicky's 'Ami Ki Tumi' and as inventive as he is, the series was intriguing to work on as well. I love collaborating with him," added the actor.

Mehazabien's last work of the year, Director Mostafa Kamal Raz's fiction "Ananya" has been garnering widespread appreciation since its release on Cinemawala's YouTube channel.

The plot centered around the sacrifice of a mother, evoked emotions and relatability amongst the audience. Netizens have positively commented on the heartwarming storyline, praising Mehazabien and the director.

"The character was very challenging to portray but I could really relate to it since it was about a struggling mother. I think we should tell these stories more," said Mehazabien.

The artiste has expressed aspirations to work on more new, timely, fresh content in the upcoming year.