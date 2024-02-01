Honoured to represent Bangladesh in Iran: Jaya Ahsan

It's rare for an artiste to be critically and commercially successful simultaneously but it is not new for the five-time National Award-winning actress Jaya Ahsan. In her decades long illustrious career, she received much accolades and recognition, especially from her Bangladeshi and Indian audiences.

However, the year 2023 marked a splendid year for the renowned actress. In addition to making her debut in Bollywood, she gained a series of accolades and recognition with her first international venture, "Fereshte" and for her exceptional performance in "Ardhangini".

The actress now resides in Iran for the release of the movie "Fereshte" at Tehran's 42nd International Fajr Film Festival. Competing alongside renowned Iranian filmmakers, Jaya's "Fereshte" will depict a story directed by Morteza Atashzamzam, with Joya playing the role of a resilient woman.

Out of 106 Iranian films, only 22 movies, including "Fereshte," have been selected to participate in the competition. Notably, "Fereshte" stands as the only film created under joint production.

"I am here with the entire team, and enjoying myself a lot," said Jaya to The Daily Star over the phone. The three-time Filmfare Award winner also said that it is an honor as a Bangladeshi to represent her country at such a prestigious festival.

Jaya, who is also one of the producers of the film, is proud of the fact that it is making the rounds all around the world. "The character that I play is complex – essentially, it is about a strong woman who dives headfirst into her own troubles," she said.

The renowned actress will soon be in Kolkata for the release of "Bhootpori", on February 9. Her film "Peyarar Shubash" will also be released in Bangladesh, on that day.