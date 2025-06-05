Hina Khan weds long-time partner Rocky Jaiswal

Indian television actress Hina Khan has tied the knot with her long-time partner Rocky Jaiswal in an intimate eremony. The couple shared the news through a joint post on social media, accompanied by images from the occasion.

In a heartfelt caption, Hina wrote, "From two different worlds, we built a universe of love… Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your blessings and wishes as Wife and Husband."

Hina wore a bridal ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra, opting for a handloom saree in opal green, detailed with traditional gold and silver motifs.

The look featured a blush pink border with zardozi embroidery and pleated gota accents. A personalised soft pink veil, bearing the couple's names, completed the outfit—paired with heirloom jewellery from the same designer.

The couple's relationship spans over 13 years, having first met on the sets of "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", where Hina played the role of Akshara and Rocky served as a supervising producer.

The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in 2017.

In recent months, Hina has been in the spotlight for her openness about her battle with stage 3 breast cancer, which she revealed in June 2024. Throughout her treatment, she has continued to share updates, drawing support from fans and peers alike.