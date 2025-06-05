TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jun 5, 2025 01:00 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 5, 2025 01:00 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Hina Khan weds long-time partner Rocky Jaiswal

Thu Jun 5, 2025 01:00 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 5, 2025 01:00 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jun 5, 2025 01:00 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 5, 2025 01:00 PM
Hina Khan weds long-time partner Rocky Jaiswal
Photos: Collected

Indian television actress Hina Khan has tied the knot with her long-time partner Rocky Jaiswal in an intimate eremony. The couple shared the news through a joint post on social media, accompanied by images from the occasion.

In a heartfelt caption, Hina wrote, "From two different worlds, we built a universe of love… Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your blessings and wishes as Wife and Husband."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Hina wore a bridal ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra, opting for a handloom saree in opal green, detailed with traditional gold and silver motifs. 

The look featured a blush pink border with zardozi embroidery and pleated gota accents. A personalised soft pink veil, bearing the couple's names, completed the outfit—paired with heirloom jewellery from the same designer.

The couple's relationship spans over 13 years, having first met on the sets of "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", where Hina played the role of Akshara and Rocky served as a supervising producer. 

The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in 2017.

In recent months, Hina has been in the spotlight for her openness about her battle with stage 3 breast cancer, which she revealed in June 2024. Throughout her treatment, she has continued to share updates, drawing support from fans and peers alike.

Related topic:
Hina KhanRocky JaiswalIndian television actress Hina KhanYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata HaiManish Malhotra
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Hina Khan performs her first Umrah before Ramadan

Hina Khan performs her first Umrah before Ramadan

2y ago
Hina Khan, Umrah, Hina Khan trolled for Umrah post,

Hina Khan hits back at trollers who judged her Umrah post

2y ago
More photos surface of Sidharth-Kiara wedding

More photos of Sidharth-Kiara wedding surface

2y ago
Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer

Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer

11m ago

Never felt the gap: Aishwarya on Bollywood comeback

9y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

যমুনা সেতুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৩ কোটি ৫৯ লাখ টাকা টোল আদায়

মঙ্গলবার রাত ১২টা থেকে বুধবার রাত ১২টা পর্যন্ত ৩০ হাজার ৮৪৫টি উত্তরমুখী যানবাহন এবং ২১ হাজার চারটি ঢাকামুখী যানবাহন সেতু পারাপার হয়েছে।

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নিরাপত্তা পরিস্থিতি ভালো আছে: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে