Hero Alom will act with Rakhi Sawant in Arav Khan’s film

Ashraful Hossen Alam, popularly known as Hero Alom, is reportedly going to star in a Bollywood movie with Indian actress Rakhi Sawant.

Hero Alom confirmed the news to The Daily Star and said, "The film is going to be my first Bollywood film. I am pairing up with popular Indian actress Rakhi Sawant and we will shoot this film across different countries around the world."

The film, currently titled "Gangster", is going to be produced by Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan. Regarding a fugitive being his film's producer, Hero Alom said, "I don't see why there is so much criticism around Arav Khan. I have seen many fugitives, wanted criminals producing films and no one is fixating on that!"

Meanwhile, Arav Khan posted a video of Hero and Rakhi announcing his inclusion in the film. The film is going to be dubbed in Bangla and Hindi, Arav said. In the video, he said, "Hero Alom is going to begin his career in Bollywood with Rakhi Sawant. I will take care of the cost of the project, whatever the amount."

Popular Indian TV personality, Rakhi Sawant said in same the video, "Look Salman bhai (Salman Khan), we have a new hero in the town." Sharing his thoughts on her soon-to-be co-star Rakhi, Hero Alom said, "I found Rakhi to be very free-minded and friendly."

Hero Alom further revealed that they did not decide on the budget of the film. "However, we will begin shooting right after the Bangladesh National Election 2024," the actor said, adding that he will soon return to the country from Dubai for the elections.

On April 1 this year, Hero Alom was interrogated by the Detective Branch (DB) of Bangladesh Police on account of his participation in the inauguration of Arav Jewellers in Dubai, along with Cricketer Shakib al Hasan.

On April 11, 2019, DB police pressed charges against Arav Khan alias Rabiul Islam, and nine others in the murder case of Mamun Emran Khan, an inspector of Bangladesh police. Afterward, Interpol issued a red notice against Arav Khan.