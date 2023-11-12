Henry Cavill replaced by this iconic actor as Geralt in ‘The Witcher’ anime film

"The Witcher" managed to captivate audiences since its release. Now, another gem is being added to its legacy – an anime!

Recently, during Netflix's Geeked Week event, the streaming service unveiled "The Witcher" spin-off — an anime film that continues the narrative from the first season of the series.

"The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep" is adapted from "A Little Sacrifice", a short story by Andrzej Sapkowski. While the narrative doesn't revolve around the core characters Cirilla or Yennefer, it does provide insights into the character of Geralt of Rivia.

The voice behind this character doesn't belong to either Henry Cavill or Liam Hemsworth. Instead, as per the streaming giant's revelation, it's none other than Doug Cockle.

Netflix announced the return of the voice-acting legend along with the release of the anime film's trailer.

"Doug Cockle is set to lend his voice to Geralt in 'The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep', scheduled to arrive on Netflix in late 2024," read Netflix's tweet.

The actor, in response, reposted the tweet on his X account with the caption: "Thrilled, to say the least. See you on the path."

Doug's involvement in the franchise is not new at all. He has previously provided the voice for "The Witcher" video game. Therefore, his return to the series has the fandom over the moon.

The fantasy fiction film will center around Essi Daven, a troubadour. If you're looking forward to watching the much-anticipated film, it would be beneficial to delve into the two prequels: "The Last Wish" and "Season of Storms".