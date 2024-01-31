TV & Film
Wed Jan 31, 2024
Henry Cavill leads Guy Ritchie's action spy comedy 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'

Photos: Collected

The highly anticipated trailer for Guy Ritchie's upcoming World War II film, "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare", has finally been unveiled, showcasing Henry Cavill in a charismatic lead role. The action-packed spy comedy, inspired by true events, delves into the clandestine world of UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill's secret WWII combat organisation.

Henry Cavill takes centre stage, leading an ensemble cast that includes Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusanmokun, and Henry Golding. The trailer teases an exhilarating narrative, unfolding with the formation of a covert group determined to fight the Nazis using unconventional and 'ungentlemanly' techniques.

The official synopsis reads: "The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly 'ungentlemanly' fighting techniques. Ultimately, their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare."

"The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare", based on Damien Lewis' book of the same name, marks the second collaboration between star Henry Cavill and director Guy Ritchie. Their previous venture, 2015's "The Man from UNCLE", was well-received by audiences and critics alike.

"The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare" is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 19. Before its release, fans can catch Henry Cavill in the film "Agrylle", set to hit screens on February 2. With an intriguing plot, a stellar cast, and the creative vision of Guy Ritchie, this action-packed comedy is already generating considerable buzz and anticipation in the film industry.

 

Henry Cavill, The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Guy Ritchie
