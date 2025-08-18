Heme accuses label of misusing her photos with objectionable captions

Small-screen actress Jannatul Sumaiya Heme is spending time with her family in Montreal, where she received an unpleasant surprise that left her annoyed and prompted her to post on social media.

Last night, the actress posted on her Facebook account, tagging record and production label Laser Vision, to protest that the company's verified Facebook page had used her picture with irrelevant and misleading captions. She clarified that she never used such captions in any of her projects.

The actress spoke to The Daily Star from Montreal. "I worked with the company a few years ago. They are a reputable and well-known organisation. Usually, they use these photo cards using a caption from the project for their promotions. However, some of my friends and acquaintances forwarded me those photocards carrying highly objectionable captions, which I never delivered as dialogues in any of my projects, and it is never possible for me to give such dialogues ever. I didn't find those dialogues funny, but it seemed cheap to me! It came as a shock to me that they did not just use my pictures, but some of the other renowned actresses as well."

She also said that people might believe these misleading posts, which is why she wanted to protest and inform the audience regarding this matter. The company, however, later apologised for its actions and described it as an "unwanted error". The actress further said that she is grateful to the company for acknowledging their mistake and correcting it immediately.

Heme pointed out that after the monetisation of photos was introduced recently on social media, many are grabbing the chance to make a questionable business out of this.

Meanwhile, Heme added that she has been feeling extremely disturbed by the media's role lately. She shared a recent incident that occurred during the Milestone tragedy. "A few renowned media portals ran headlines claiming I stated support of the pilot, which is absolutely untrue. And during that time, I was flying. I was on the plane. I made a post expressing my grief for the students and their parents. Later, when I contacted them to ask where they found such a statement from me, they couldn't provide an answer. I had to clarify myself through a post that I never shared any such statements to any media. Such activities by the media are highly questionable, and I feel extremely sad that, without even attempting to reach out to me, they create vague news, much of which is often copied from other portals."

Although incidents like these upset her while on vacation, she is still enjoying her time.

Heme went to Toronto a month ago, and after Montreal, she will be visiting Quebec City. "In Canada, the highest point for bungee jumping is in Montreal, so I came here with my brother, and the adventure was unforgettable. Despite having a fear of heights, I dared to try it from a height of 210 ft. I was terrified before attempting it, and it was absolutely crazy."

When asked about her return to her regular busy life, the actress said, "I'll be returning in the first week of September to my usual routine."