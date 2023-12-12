Hayao Miyazaki secures first Golden Globes nod

The Golden Globes 2024 nominations, unveiled on December 11, feature notable names, with legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki standing out. The 82-year-old earned his inaugural Golden Globe Award nomination for his semi-autobiographical fantasy film, "The Boy and the Heron".

"The Boy and the Heron" achieved a remarkable global box office success, making history as the first original anime title to lead the North American box office. The film received a nomination in the animated feature category at the Golden Globes, competing with titles such as "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse", "Elemental", "The Super Mario Bros Movie", "Suzume", and "Wish". Notably, both "The Boy and the Heron" and "Spider-Verse" earned additional nominations in the original motion picture score category.

"The Boy and the Heron" is hailed as Hayao Miyazaki's presumed final film. Miyazaki, renowned for winning a competitive Best Animated Feature Oscar for his 2001 film "Spirited Away" and receiving an Academy Honorary Award in 2014, is recognised for his illustrious career. His 2013 film "The Wind Rises" previously earned a Golden Globe nomination in the category for a foreign language film.

A victory for "The Boy and the Heron" in the Golden Globes animated feature category would mark a significant milestone for the Japanese film industry. It would represent the first Golden Globe Award for Hayao Miyazaki, Studio Ghibli (the animation studio he co-founded), and US distributor GKIDS. Moreover, it would be the inaugural win for an animated feature not produced in the English language.

Additionally, a win for "The Boy and the Heron" would bring a refreshing change, as the animated feature category has been largely dominated by Disney's Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios. In the same category, Disney is once again represented with nominations for "Elemental" and "Wish".