Govt to ensure quality of grant-funded films: Mahfuj Alam

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Mahfuj Alam today affirmed that the government will extend full cooperation to raise the quality of films produced with state funding.

"As part of this initiative, the ministry will organise a workshop on enhancing film quality, where seasoned experts in filmmaking will be invited," he said while distributing the first instalment of grants among the producers of selected full-length and short films at the ministry's meeting room in the secretariat.

Mahfuj expressed optimism that such workshops would play a vital role in improving the overall standard of films. He also noted that this year's grant selection process was carried out with transparency, reflecting a diverse range of stories among the chosen projects.

Speaking on films based on the July Uprising, the adviser stressed that productions should be handled with care and sensitivity, reflecting the true spirit of the events.

Highlighting the need to preserve films made with government funding, Mahfuj said all such productions will be archived at the Bangladesh Film Archive, which will also arrange screenings under its own management. He urged producers to complete their projects within the stipulated timeframe, adding that delays in grant-funded films in previous years had been "regrettable."

Among those present at the event were Information and Broadcasting Secretary Mahbuba Farzana, Principal Information Officer Md Nizamul Kabir, Additional Secretaries Md Kausar Ahmed and Noor Md Mahbubul Haque, Bangladesh Film Development Corporation Managing Director Masuma Rahman Tani, and producers of the nominated films.

This year, 12 full-length films received Tk 15 lakh each in the first instalment, totalling Tk 1.80 crore. In addition, 20 short films were awarded Tk 6 lakh each in the first instalment, totalling Tk 1.20 crore. Subject to completion, each full-length film will receive Tk 75 lakh in four instalments, while each short film will receive Tk 20 lakh in four instalments.