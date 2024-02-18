Before getting married, I weighed societal judgments: Swara Bhasker

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker and political activist Fahad Ahmad recently celebrated their first year of marriage. In September of the previous year, they welcomed a daughter into their home. Swara penned a heartfelt letter to her husband on their wedding anniversary.

Swara wrote to Fahad, expressing, "Our friendship is three years old. Fahad and I got married very quickly. Love is the only thing we have in common. There are many differences between us. Firstly, I am Hindu and he is Muslim. Secondly, I am older than Fahad. We both grew up in entirely different environments. I am a city girl, whereas Fahad hails from a remote village in Uttar Pradesh. I act, Fahad researches."

She also wrote, "I never really pondered much about what people would say. However, after planning the wedding, I suddenly became aware of potential societal judgments because he is Muslim. Fahad understood my thoughts without me having to say much. Nevertheless, in the end, we remained steadfast in our love."

"Our parents also embraced this relationship albeit hesitantly. Despite our differences, we could converse for hours without hesitation. There was and is no need for pretense. We can be open and honest with each other without fear. It's all because of the love that exists between us, has always been, and will continue to be," concluded the actress.

Swara suddenly tied the knot with the Samajwadi Party Yuvjan Sabha State President Fahad. Following the wedding, she shared a video capturing that special moment. However, she surprised her fans with a picture of herself as a bride considering most people were unaware of her getting married.

A month after their marriage, Swara shared another piece of good news. Many were surprised by the announcement of her becoming a mother just one month after tying the knot. Nevertheless, Swara now leads a bustling family life with her husband and their five-month-old daughter, Raabiyaa.