Filming to resume in Uttara after breakthrough agreement

Television shooting activities are set to resume in Uttara's Sector 4 after a breakthrough was reached between local authorities and industry professionals.

The Uttara Sector 4 Welfare Association has officially lifted its earlier ban on filming, bringing an end to the recent standoff over the use of residential areas for TV production.

The decision followed a productive meeting held yesterday evening at the Welfare Association's office. The discussion brought together members of the Welfare Association, representatives from the House Owners' Association, and key figures from various television industry organisations.

The conflict began on July 20, when the Welfare Association issued a notice urging residents not to rent out their homes for filming. Citing issues such as public gatherings, noise pollution, and general inconvenience to locals, the notice sparked strong backlash from actors and directors. The Directors' Guild formally lodged a protest, prompting both sides to initiate dialogue.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Rashed Mamun Apu, general secretary of the Actors' Equity Association, confirmed the resolution. He stated that the Federation of Television Professionals Organisation (FTPO), comprising all major small-screen associations, is in the process of drafting a policy to be submitted to the Welfare Association.

Photo: Actors Equity Association

"The conditions raised during the meeting have already been included in our draft," Apu said. "I don't foresee any complications. This could become a model for future cooperation."

One of the key outcomes of the discussion was the enforcement of new time restrictions. "It was decided that no filming will be allowed after 11pm," said Aslam Hossain, organising Secretary of the House Owners' Association.

"If shooting takes place on the streets or outdoors, care must be taken to avoid causing traffic congestion or inconvenience to the public."

Khalilur Rahman, adviser to the House Owners' Association, added that they will adhere to FTPO's guidelines and ensure that no disruption is caused to residents.

Also present at the meeting were Abdul Alim, president of the House Owners' Association; Faridul Hasan, general secretary of the Directors' Guild; Nazmul Rony, Publicity and Publication secretary; Rajib Salehin, joint general secretary of the Actors' Equity Association; M A Salam Sumon, program secretary; and Saju Muntasir, general secretary of Telepab. All attendees welcomed the agreement and expressed hope for smoother collaboration moving forward.

Currently, three shooting houses operate regularly in the area—Laboni-4, Laboni-5, and Apon Ghor-2. A fourth, owned by a private TV channel, sees occasional use.

With consensus now restored among artistes, directors, and house owners, many are hopeful that this new understanding will pave the way for more structured and respectful shooting practices in residential neighborhoods.