Fake picture of Shakib Khan bewilders audiences

Recently, pictures surfaced on social media featuring Neha Kakkar alongside Shakib Khan in a single frame. Fans began speculating that the "Kala Chashma" singer might be lending her voice for Himself Ashraf's "Rajkumar."

However, a social media page, Star Cinegolpo, was quick to debunk the truth behind the picture and found out that it was, indeed, photoshopped.The actual picture featured Neha Kakkar alongside Indian music composer Salim Merchant, not Shakib Khan. Fans expressed their disappointment over the manipulated images, criticising those responsible for the edits.

Photo: Star Cinegolpo

The page urged Shakib Khan's fans to report the page disseminating the deceptive images to prevent further false claims about the superstar.

On the work front, Shakib Khan is currently busy filming Himel Ashraf's "Rajkumar" in America. Additionally, he has wrapped up the first phase of shooting for Anonno Mamun's Indo-Bangladesh film "Dorod." The film's new poster is set to be revealed on Valentine's day.