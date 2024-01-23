The nominations for the Golden Raspberry Awards, commonly known as the Razzies, were announced on Monday morning, with "Expend4bles" taking the lead amongst the nominees.

The movie secured seven nominations for the Razzie Awards, an annual event that recognises the worst in film, typically announced just before the Oscars nominations, scheduled for Tuesday morning.

"Expend4bles" is among the five films vying for the title 'worst picture' of the year. The nominees in this category, along with the Razzies' remarks, include: "The Exorcist: Believer", "Expend4bles", "Meg 2: The Trench", "Shazam! Fury of the Gods", "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey".

In the lineup of acting contenders, former Oscar winners Jon Voight, Russell Crowe, and Helen Mirren share the nominations with Razzie "Repeat Offenders" Sylvester Stallone, Megan Fox, and Jennifer Lopez.

Razzie voters, chose the nominations in nine categories, consisting of "1,179 movie buffs, film critics, and journalists from 49 US states and two dozen foreign countries." The 'winners' of the 44th annual Razzies will be revealed on March 9, the evening before the Oscars.

In the previous year, Andrew Dominik's Marilyn Monroe biopic, "Blonde", dominated the Razzie nominations with eight nods. It ultimately secured the titles of worst picture of the year and worst screenplay for Dominik.

In keeping with their yearly tradition, organisers also unveiled a video in conjunction with the announcement of the winners. View it below.

Below is a comprehensive list of the nominees:

Worst Picture

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (Wait, shouldn't that be spelled "Hunny"?)

Worst Actor

Russell Crowe / The Pope's Exorcist

Vin Diesel / Fast X

Chris Evans / Ghosted

Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight / Mercy

Worst Actress

Ana de Armas / Ghosted

Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde

Salma Hayek / Magic Mike's Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez / The Mother

Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Worst Supporting Actress

Kim Cattrall / About My Father

Megan Fox / Expend4bles

Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy's

Worst Supporting Actor

Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant

Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero (as "The Pope") / The Pope's Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables

Worst Screen Couple

Any 2 "Merciless Mercenaries" / "Expend4bles"

Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to "The Exorcist"

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) / "Ghosted"

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / "Magic Mike's Last Dance"

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!) / "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey"

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of … Still Beating a Dead Horse

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Director

Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh / Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench

Worst Screenplay

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of … Can I go home now?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey