‘Expend4bles’ leads Razzie Awards nominations

Photo: Screengrab from Razzie Channel

The nominations for the Golden Raspberry Awards, commonly known as the Razzies, were announced on Monday morning, with "Expend4bles" taking the lead amongst the nominees.

The movie secured seven nominations for the Razzie Awards, an annual event that recognises the worst in film, typically announced just before the Oscars nominations, scheduled for Tuesday morning.

"Expend4bles" is among the five films vying for the title 'worst picture' of the year. The nominees in this category, along with the Razzies' remarks, include: "The Exorcist: Believer", "Expend4bles", "Meg 2: The Trench", "Shazam! Fury of the Gods", "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey".

In the lineup of acting contenders, former Oscar winners Jon Voight, Russell Crowe, and Helen Mirren share the nominations with Razzie "Repeat Offenders" Sylvester Stallone, Megan Fox, and Jennifer Lopez.

Razzie voters, chose the nominations in nine categories, consisting of "1,179 movie buffs, film critics, and journalists from 49 US states and two dozen foreign countries." The 'winners' of the 44th annual Razzies will be revealed on March 9, the evening before the Oscars.

In the previous year, Andrew Dominik's Marilyn Monroe biopic, "Blonde", dominated the Razzie nominations with eight nods. It ultimately secured the titles of worst picture of the year and worst screenplay for Dominik.

In keeping with their yearly tradition, organisers also unveiled a video in conjunction with the announcement of the winners. View it below.

Below is a comprehensive list of the nominees:

Worst Picture
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (Wait, shouldn't that be spelled "Hunny"?)

Worst Actor
Russell Crowe / The Pope's Exorcist
Vin Diesel / Fast X
Chris Evans / Ghosted
Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight / Mercy

Worst Actress 
Ana de Armas / Ghosted
Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde
Salma Hayek / Magic Mike's Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez / The Mother
Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Worst Supporting Actress 
Kim Cattrall / About My Father
Megan Fox / Expend4bles
Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy's

Worst Supporting Actor 
Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant
Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero (as "The Pope") / The Pope's Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables

2024 Oscar nominations to be announced this Wednesday
Read more

2024 Oscar nominations to be announced this Wednesday

Worst Screen Couple 
Any 2 "Merciless Mercenaries" / "Expend4bles"
Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to "The Exorcist"
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) / "Ghosted"
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / "Magic Mike's Last Dance"
Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!) / "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey"

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel 
Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania 
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of … Still Beating a Dead Horse
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Director 
Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh / Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench

Worst Screenplay
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of … Can I go home now?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey

