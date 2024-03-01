‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ directors finalise next film

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also recognised as Daniels and the Oscar-winning directors of "Everything Everywhere All at Once", are set to unveil their next cinematic venture in 2026.

Universal Pictures, having secured an exclusive first-look deal with the filmmakers, has included an "Untitled Event Film Directed by Daniels" on its release calendar for June 12, 2026. As of now, there is no information available regarding the title, genre, or cast of the film.

The directing duo's eccentric sci-fi-adventure-comedy, "Everything Everywhere All at Once," was supported by A24 and achieved the milestone of being the first indie film since the pandemic to surpass $100 million at the global box office. Starring Michelle Yeoh as a struggling laundromat owner who, while under IRS audit, realises she must establish connections with parallel universe versions of herself to avert catastrophic destruction. The film earned seven Oscars, including Best Picture.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" brought Daniels and Wong into the mainstream spotlight, but their creative portfolio extends across music, television, and film. They initially gained recognition through directing the viral music video for Lil Jon's "Turn Down for What." Their talents were further acknowledged when they won the Best Directing Award at the Sundance Film Festival in 2016 for "Swiss Army Man," featuring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe.

Upon developing their agreement with Universal, the studio's chief Donna Langley commended the duo, describing them as creators who have "evolved their craft with a distinct vision and singular voice that is unmistakable."

"Their films are remarkably theatrical and with only two original projects under their belts, they've merely scratched the surface of what they are capable of as filmmakers. We're grateful they've chosen to go on their journey with us," expressed Langley in 2022.