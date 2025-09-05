English-Language Bangladeshi film ‘Dot’ released in seven theatres nationwide

The English-language Bangladeshi film "Dot" finally hit theatres today (September 5), opening across seven cinemas in the country. Directed by Barua Sunanda Kankan, the film is produced by and stars Barua Monojit Dhriman, with the story and screenplay penned by Emon Barua.

Kankan confirmed that the film, which features entirely English dialogue, received clearance from the Bangladesh Film Certification Board, paving the way for its release in this format. Explaining the concept, the director said, "The film centres on the struggles and realities of human trafficking, based on true events. The screenplay required extensive research, and the story spans two hours and eight minutes. We opted for English dialogue to reach not only local but also international audiences."

"Dot" features an ensemble cast of group theatre actors, including Barua Monojit Dhriman, Misti Akter, Pori, Rajibul Islam, Sonia Parveen Shapla, Mamun, Mostafizur Rahman, Kamrul Islam, Masud Chowdhury, Tarikul Islam Tarek, Abdul Barik Mukul, Sandy Kumar and others.

For its first week, the film is being screened at Jamuna Blockbuster, Lion Cinemas, Rajshahi GRB, Madhuban in Bogura, and Magic Movie Theatre in Uttara, along with Raj Cinema in Kuliarchar and Nasib Cinema Hall in Sapahar.