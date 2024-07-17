Emma Roberts announces engagement to Cody John in sweet post

Emma Roberts will soon be walking down the aisle as she announced her engagement to actor Cody John on July 16. Roberts shared the news on Instagram with a photo of herself and John. The announcement is unexpected as Roberts has typically kept her romantic life private. While the couple is set to marry, there are no updates yet on the wedding date or venue.

Roberts posted a joyful photo with her fiancé Cody John on Instagram, casually showing off her engagement ring. The caption read, "Putting this here before my mom tells everyone," followed by a heart emoji, referencing an earlier incident with her mother, Kelly Cunningham, as reported by People Magazine.

In early February, Kelly posted a photo of Roberts' three-year-old son, Rhodes, whom she shares with her ex Garrett Hedlund, without asking her permission. The "American Horror Story" actress later posted a story saying, "When your mom posts your son's face without asking but you love them both so whatever," as she reshared pictures of Rhodes.

Roberts and John, an actor known for roles in Hulu's "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" and The CW's "In the Dark", have mostly kept their relationship personal.

The "Maybe I Do" actress has typically kept her romantic life under wraps. However, in August 2022, John publicly acknowledged their relationship with an Instagram post featuring a photo of them kissing, captioned "Sweet sweet." Later in the year, Roberts made their relationship Instagram official with a picture of them holding hands, captioned "#2022 I loved you. Happy New Year hotties!"

Throughout 2023, the couple was seen kissing in New York City and holding hands in Los Angeles. Although it's unclear how they initially met, E! News reported that they were introduced through mutual friends. A source shared, "She's been very content with John and they're enjoying their relationship and time together. Their friends and family are happy for the both of them and think they make a great couple."