Documentary on Daniel Radcliffe's stunt double: Trailer released

The official trailer has just been unveiled for "David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived", a documentary that delves into the life of Daniel Radcliffe's stunt double from the "Harry Potter" series. David Holmes faced a life-changing moment during the filming of "Deathly Hallows Part 1" when a tragic accident left him paralysed.

Executive-produced by Radcliffe, the documentary highlights the enduring friendship between the star and Holmes over the course of the iconic franchise. It explores how David's remarkable resilience, rather than his tragic accident, became a wellspring of inspiration for those around him.

Radcliffe fondly recalls Holmes as a "cool older brother" who fearlessly tackled the most dangerous stunts. Radcliffe emphasises the unfairness of the accident, stating that Holmes shouldn't have been put in such a perilous situation. However, he also underlines that David's life is not defined by tragedy; instead, it has profoundly impacted those in his circle, making it far from a tale of sorrow.

"The Boy Who Lived" is a production by Lightbox and Ripple, directed by Dan Hartley, and produced by Sky and HBO Documentary Films. Alongside Radcliffe, executive producers include Holmes, Hartley, Sue Latimer, Sarah Spahovic, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Tina Nguyen for HBO, and Poppy Dixon for Sky.

The documentary is set to premiere on November 15 at 9 pm (US time) on HBO and will be available for streaming on Max. Additionally, it will be broadcast on streaming services Sky Documentaries and NOW in the UK, starting on November 18.