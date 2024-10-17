TV & Film
Thu Oct 17, 2024 06:51 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 17, 2024 07:05 PM

Dispute between Bobby and director, actress responds

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Oct 17, 2024 06:51 PM
Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Director Joy Sarkar has accused actress Eamin Haque Bobby of failing to fulfill her commitment to act in a film after receiving her payment. According to him, in 2020, Bobby accepted a signing fee of Tk 4 lakh for the film "Amar Hridoyer Kotha" but did not provide any schedule for shooting.

Joy Sarkar stated, "Bobby took a Tk 4 lakh signing fee for 'Amar Hridoyer Kotha', but later, she did not follow through with the project. This resulted in a Tk 30 lakh loss for the producer." Despite the film's official launch at BFDC and being produced by Fatema Kothachitra, the shoot never commenced.

Responding to the allegations, Bobby told The Daily Star, "When I signed the movie, I gave them three shooting dates, but they couldn't proceed. As far as I know, it's not my fault; it was a failure on the part of the director and producers. Even after that, I reminded them about the shoot, but they still couldn't make it happen. It's true I took the signing fee as part of my payment."

Actress Bobby faces charges of attempted murder and theft, files countersuit

"This was four or five years ago. At that time, the film was supposed to be shot abroad. I had heard rumours about human trafficking linked to this team, so I even warned them. After that, I never heard from them again. What's being said now is untrue," she further added.

