Digital stars who transcended the ‘influencer’ tag

In a digital world that churns out creators by the minute, the label "content creator" has become both a badge of entry and a box. But for Rakin Absar, Kaarina Kaisar, Ridy Sheikh, and Nazia Hassan, that box was never going to be big enough.

Instead of riding the algorithm wave into redundancy, they each pivoted; deliberately or instinctively, who outgrew the "content creator" label and built new identities entirely. Podcast host. Actor. Choreographer. Wellness educator.

Rakin Absar: Still funny, now with a podcast mic

He hasn't stopped making you laugh—but now, he wants you to listen.

Today, he's behind a mic—still cracking you up, but also making you think. With "Inbox" and "Inbox: Black", Rakin has taken the long-form conversation format and given it a distinctly Bangladeshi flavour.

While sponsors were interested; he took a detour—funding the first season himself. "When brands come in, so do conditions. Guest lists, topics, everything gets boxed in. I wanted to prove what a raw, unrestricted podcast could feel like."

He succeeded. His candid, debate-driven episodes broke the internet, not just for being edgy but for being real. With "Inbox: Black", he pushed even deeper, taking on topics like the vape ban with no pretense of neutrality—just honest curiosity.

But podcasting is just one spoke in his creative wheel. Rakin is also venturing into acting, quietly working on a web film project that, in his words, "hasn't been done before in this country." After hosting 40 episodes of a talent show, he's learned that conversation—be it scripted or spontaneous—is where he thrives.

Kaarina Kaisar: From selfie skits to silver screens

Some people chase acting. Kaarina Kaisar, by her own admission, stumbled into it with a dupatta full of drama and a heart full of Bollywood. A familiar name in the online comedy space, Kaarina made her silver screen debut as Syra in "36-24-36"—a role that took her far from her living room front camera and deep into the world of method acting and multi-take emotional marathons.

"The transition wasn't calculated," she says. "It just… happened." But it wasn't luck—it was vision, guided by people who saw her potential before she did. "Even in school, I was that kid putting her whole soul into a 5-minute drama." When filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and his team handed her the role of Syra, it wasn't an audition. It was an invitation to dig deeper.

And dig she did. Creating a full character biography, rehearsing endlessly, learning to let go of her comedic instincts; Kaarina transformed for the role. "Syra is nothing like me. So, I had to learn to listen to her silences, not just her lines."

Behind the scenes, she's also co-running House of Chaos, a production company known for fresh, offbeat stories like Internsheep. With a bold vision for future OTT projects and a secret stash of screenplays in the works, Kaarina isn't content being in front of the camera, she wants to shape what's behind it, too.

Nazia Hassan: Sweat now, snack later

In her early twenties, the lifelong sports lover found herself sidelined. No time for basketball, no energy for daily movement, and constant colds that became her seasonal personality. "That was my wake-up call," Nazia says. "I wasn't living like the version of me I knew I could be."

What started as a bid to "get in shape" became something personal. Over time, fitness turned into a non-negotiable—not to shrink her body, but to expand her capacity for life. "It made me more resilient, more focused, and way more kind to myself," she says. "It's not about perfection—it's about showing up."

Now a voice of reason in the often-chaotic world of online wellness, Nazia is using content to model what balance actually looks like. "Don't fear the festive feast—just meet it with awareness, not anxiety," she says.

Take Eid-ul-Azha. While most wellness influencers panic over calories, Nazia leans in—with a plan. "One plate is enough to satisfy both body and soul, I eat mindfully, hydrate, get in a walk, and then I enjoy it all—without guilt."

Even when friends jokingly say "Eid-e diet chhuti", Nazia just smiles. "I'm still celebrating," she replies, "just not at the cost of everything I've worked for."

For those spiraling into guilt after an indulgent Eid feast, Nazia offers a grounding perspective. "Eid is a time of joy, not a crime scene," she says. "One or two days of celebration won't erase months of effort—and it definitely doesn't mean you've failed."

No guilt. No extremes. No skipping meals, no "detox" fads.



Hydrate and move. A walk, some water, a fresh plate of greens.



Reflect, don't regret. Ask what worked, what didn't, and keep it moving.



Zoom out. One meal doesn't define you. Consistency does.

In a world eager to burn off every bite, Nazia reminds us that strength isn't about sacrifice; it's about knowing when to sweat, when to rest, and when to just enjoy the damn kebab.

Ridy Sheikh: She dances, you double-tap

Ridy Sheikh never "became" a content creator—she simply widened the spotlight. "Back then, we didn't even use that term," she says. "I was just uploading what I was already doing, sharing dance to reach more people."

Long before reels and reaction counts, she was a fixture on stage; competing internationally, commanding live audiences. But a chance upload from her Moscow apartment; just a fun routine to Kala Chashma; suddenly caught fire. Within days, South Asian media platforms picked it up. Then Bollywood stars started sharing it.

"I didn't plan for it to go viral," she says. "But it made me realise that this screen, this platform, it's powerful. And it can be personal."

But don't mistake visibility for validation. Whether she's fusing Bharatanatyam with hip-hop or composing visual poetry for a 15-second frame, her choreography is built on intention. "Fusion is my language," she says. "It lets me honour my roots while evolving beyond them."

And that evolution hasn't come easy. "Stage and screen are different beasts," she says. "On stage, you go big, you project. On camera, you go deep, you control every line of movement, every breath. The camera sees everything."

That awareness has made her more than a dancer. Ridy now wears many hats; choreographer, director, editor, producer, and mentor. "Dancers today are entrepreneurs. You're not just performing; you're producing, branding, storytelling—on your own terms."

Still, she's quick to point out the risk of confusing reach with readiness. "A trending reel doesn't mean you can hold a live performance. And not every great performer can command a camera."

As for choosing between live stages and the digital screen? "Why should I?" she laughs. "The stage gave me presence. The screen gave me freedom. "It's not either-or. I'm building a path where stage and screen coexist."