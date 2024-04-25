CID’s Daya and Abhijeet to reunite for a special show

CID is amongst the most cherished Indian TV series having captivated audiences with its iconic escapades and characters—including ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, and Daya.

Fans create a frenzy whenever they see reunion photos of the cast. However, fans will soon witness Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava) and Daya (Dayanand Shetty) together again, not for a CID sequel, but rather for a special project.

According to Hindustan Times, the iconic duo will embark on a mission to savour the finest delicacies while exploring breathtaking locations instead of solving crimes next month.

Aditya Srivastava shared with the local media, "Daya and I have been crime-solving partners for 20 years, and our bond is unbreakable. Our old CID crew came up with this brilliant idea for a travel show, and we're gearing up to launch it on YouTube in May. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride filled with travel tales and foodie fun. We've already explored Satara, Maharashtra, and now we're spicing things up in Goa!"

The immense fan demand to witness the CID dream team back in action propelled the duo to embark on this new adventure, confessed both actors.

But wait, there's more! Shrivastava and Shetty will also grace the big screen in a film. "We have wrapped up filming for a movie. We've received a lot of love from the audiences thus far; hopefully, it will continue," Aditya concluded.