Wed Jan 3, 2024 06:44 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 07:05 PM

‘Black Panther’ famed Carrie Bernans critically injured in NYC crash

Photos: Collected

Hollywood actor and stunt performer Carrie Bernans, known for her roles in films such as "Black Panther" and "The Color Purple", is recovering in a New York City hospital after a traumatic vehicle crash on New Year's Day.

The incident occurred near Penn Station in midtown Manhattan when a 44-year-old man, attempting to flee police in the early hours of the morning, drove onto the sidewalk, injuring multiple pedestrians, including Bernans. The driver's attempted escape from a hit-and-run culminated in a series of collisions, eventually pinning Bernans under a food truck.

Carrie Bernans' mother provided updates on her daughter's condition via Instagram, revealing the extent of her injuries. Bernans suffered broken bones, fractures, and chipped teeth but is grateful to be alive. The actor remains in considerable pain, preventing her from answering calls at this time.

 

Describing the traumatic incident, her mother stated, "She was under it, unaware of what was happening." The driver's reckless actions injured nine people, including three police officers, but none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The 29-year-old actor, who had an uncredited role as a member of the Dora Milaje fighting force in "Black Panther" and recently performed stunts in the musical adaptation of "The Color Purple", is holding onto gratitude for life amidst the chaos. Her mother emphasised that Bernans' young son was not with her during the incident.

The driver responsible for the crash was swiftly apprehended by the police and faces charges, including attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and driving while intoxicated. Authorities reported that the crash occurred about a dozen blocks south of Times Square, where New Year's celebrations had just taken place.

As the news of Carrie Bernans' accident spreads, friends, colleagues, and fans are expressing their concern and sending messages of support. Bernans' publicist has yet to comment on the incident. The entertainment community remains hopeful for her swift and complete recovery.

