Beloved casts of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, ‘Modern Family’, and ‘Breaking Bad’ reunite

Tissues flew off the shelves at the 2024 SAG Awards as iconic reunions from beloved shows such as "Modern Family", "Breaking Bad," and the film "The Devil Wears Prada" left fans reminiscing with teary eyes.

One year after the record-breaking, historically-long Hollywood SAG-AFTRA strike, A-listers in the industry came together to honour each other for their outstanding work. The night's top honour went to Cillian Murphy for "Oppenheimer", with Christopher Nolan's film also making waves in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category.

The heartfelt connection among the "Modern Family" cast, the dynamic chemistry of the "Breaking Bad" duo, and the eagerly awaited reunion of "The Devil Wears Prada" trio after years ignited a burst of nostalgia on social media. Platforms were flooded with photos and videos capturing these precious moments.

On Saturday, the "Breaking Bad" stars, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Dean Norris, and R J Mitte, reunited to present the Best Drama Series ensemble trophy to the cast of "Succession" at the 2024 SAG Awards. A decade after winning the same award, "Breaking Bad" celebrated the "Succession" cast. The event's highlight was the cast's playful banter on stage, injecting an entertaining factor that left everyone in stitches.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt just reunited on stage at the SAG awards Meryl: "I don't think I'm anything like Miranda Priestley." Anne: "No, no. That wasn't a question." pic.twitter.com/v6WZEVEYKn — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 25, 2024

The 2024 SAG Awards showcased a heartwarming reunion that resonated with fans. The iconic trio from "The Devil Wears Prada"— Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Meryl Streep — graced the stage, evoking nostalgic memories for the audience. Beyond presenting the Best Actor in a Comedy Series award, they infused humor into the moment with a playful skit, enhancing the reunion's memorability.

THE MODERN FAMILY ADULT CAST REUNITED AT THE SAG AWARDS!!! OH MY GOD!!! pic.twitter.com/tdlaj8AATq — ella dunphy ⸆⸉ (@popcoxology) February 25, 2024

During the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 24, the wonderful cast of "Modern Family"— Sofía Vergara, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson — reunited to announce the winner of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Despite the slim chances of an ABC programme revival, fans can still cherish the cast's memorable moments together.

Elijah Wood and Sean Astin engaged in a playful exchange at the 2024 SAG Awards, discussing why Wood never received his SAG Award trophy after "The Lord of the Rings" triumphed years ago. Astin teased Wood for not being there to claim it, suggesting humorously that he either sold it on eBay or burned it.