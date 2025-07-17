Bangladeshi short ‘Sole Mate’ earns spot at Antares Int’l Film Festival in Russia

The short Bangla documentary "Sole Mate" has been officially selected for the competition segment of the Antares International Film Festival, set to be held in Moscow, Russia, from August 6 to 10.

According to a press release, the festival authorities confirmed the selection via an official email. Over 2,400 films were submitted this year, from which 104 films from 29 countries were selected for the competition segment.

Directed by Adel Imam Anup, "Sole Mate" marks the young filmmaker's directorial debut. Reflecting on the film's international recognition, Anup shared, "For an independent filmmaker like me, it's an incredible honour to be selected at an international film festival. It still feels surreal."

The four-minute documentary is built on the imagined emotions of a pair of shoes. The concept explores what a shoe might express if it could share its experiences. The film features no faces—only the movement of feet is used to portray the narrative. Kanak Khandakar took part in the shoot, while the story unfolds through a voiceover narrated by Rezwan Kabir Kallol.

The screenplay was co-written by Adel Imam Anup and Rezwan Kabir Kallol. Sheikh Qorashani wrote the script, while Asaduzzaman Abir handled both cinematography and editing, with Fazle Rabbi assisting on camera.

"Sole Mate" has had two public screenings so far, with its premiere taking place at the National Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy during the first season of the "Friendly Neighbourhood Filmmaker Fest" (FNF).