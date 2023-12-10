Bangladeshi short films to be screened at Nepal's film fest

Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, is currently hosting the Human Rights International Film Festival. The festival, now in its 11th edition, commenced its screenings on December 9. Amongst the films showcased, two short films from Bangladesh have secured a spot in the festival.

In the international competition category of the festival, the two films representing Bangladesh are "Mullohin Manush" ("Death has no Destination") by Supin Barman and "Grohogroshto" ("The Life Line") by Jaganmay Pal.

Scheduled to run for four days, the festival will conclude on December 12. The festival schedule indicates that both Bangladeshi films will be screened on December 11. To participate in this event, the two filmmakers will depart from Dhaka for Kathmandu on December 10, facilitated by the Nepal Tourism Board.

Reports suggest that a total of 51 films from 26 countries worldwide are being showcased at this year's festival. The selection will determine the best films from this diverse array.

Jaganmay Pal's film, "Grohogroshto" has been featured in the 21st Dhaka International Film Festival, Ekannoborti Film Festival, and the Karnataka Youth International Short Film Festival. The film stars Sakhaowat Hossain, Yashir Afiyat Rafi, Pankaj Majumdar, Nahida Akhtar Akhi, and Tanjikun.

On the other hand, Supin Barman's film, "Mullohin Manush" known for its narrative, dialogue, and cinematography, has already been commercially released on Assam's streaming platform.

The presence of Bangladeshi films in Nepal's international film festival adds to the cultural exchange and recognition of filmmaking talent from our region, highlighting the global appeal of its storytelling and cinematographic skills.