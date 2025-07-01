TV & Film
Bangladeshi short film 'Untongue' heads to South Africa

Bangladeshi short film 'Untongue' heads to South Africa
Bangladeshi short film "Untongue", directed by Golam Rabbani, has been officially selected for screening at the Waterloo Film Festival (WFF), to be held in Durban, South Africa, from July 4 to 6. The filmmaker confirmed the news himself.

Speaking about the selection, Rabbani said, "The festival authorities praised my film and formally invited me to attend. It's a joy to know that audiences in Durban will get to experience my work."

A total of 82 films and 16 musical films from around the world have been included in this year's festival lineup. Representing Bangladesh, "Untongue" stands among the selected entries.

Earlier, the film earned an Honourable Mention at the Venice Intercultural Film Festival.

Telling a story centred on freedom of speech and the fundamental right to express oneself, "Untongue" was completed in early 2024 and has already earned acclaim both at home and abroad. It has been screened at several festivals including Hill Film Festival, BUFT Film Fest, Independent Film Festival, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Film Festival, Jagannath University Film Festival, and the Mobile Film Festival.

The cast includes Mizanur Rahman, Prasun Azad, Chandana Biswas, Zainal Abedin, and Manik Saha, among others.

Previously, Rabbani's short film "Chhurat" received a Special Mention in the Spiritual Film category at the 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival.

His upcoming short films "Stitch Life" and "Nishi" are currently awaiting release.

