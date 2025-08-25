Bangladeshi short film ‘Happy Birthday’ earns international acclaim

Bangladeshi cinema continues to find its footing on the global stage, with short film "Happy Birthday" by Ruslan Tareq earning international recognition. The 19-minute dark comedy has already secured an Honourable Mention at the Athens International Monthly Art Film Festival (AIMAFF) 2025 and an official selection at the Anatolia International Film Festival in Turkey.

A dark comedy, "Happy Birthday" follows the character Faysal, a seemingly ordinary man devoted to his family, yet harbouring long-suppressed desires. As he attempts to fulfil them, the story blurs the boundaries between thought, imagination, and reality.

Shot entirely in Dhaka, the film captures the raw spirit of the city, blending humour with unease to critique the facades of urban life. Cinematographer and editor Nazmul Hassan Shuddho and executive producer Naeemul Haque were instrumental in bringing the project to completion, while Monirul Islam Tufan leads the cast.