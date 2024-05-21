Bangladeshi film 'Death and Landscape' selected for Raindance Film Festival

Raindance Film Festival, one of the world's most prestigious festivals for independent films, has selected the Bangladeshi short film "Death and Landscape" for its 32nd edition. Directed by Fuaduzzaman Fuad, this film will make its international premiere in London on June 27.

Following the premiere, the film's producer, director, and cast have been invited to participate in a live Q&A session with the audience and judges.

Sharing his joy over the distinguished honour, the director of the film, Fuaduzzaman Fuad shared, "We're very excited to announce that our film 'Death and Landscape' has been officially selected for the 32nd Raindance Film Festival, one of the world's most prestigious festival for independent films. Cheers!"

"Death and Landscape" is co-produced by Mahfuz Nazim Mapel, with creative consultancy provided by film critic and journalist Sadia Khalid Reeti. The lead role is portrayed by Suzana Payel Sushmita. The executive producer is Manjurul Islam Akash, and the cinematography is a joint effort by Zarif Ahmed and Asif Uddin.

The sound was designed by Shakir Ahmed Ontu, with Dolby mixing handled by Ripon Nath, and color grading completed by N A Anik.

This prestigious film festival will see participation from filmmakers, actors, and crew members from around the world, making it a significant platform for "Death and Landscape" to gain international recognition.