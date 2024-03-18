Bangladeshi director Furukh dead in London car crash

Bangladeshi director GM Furukh, known for his work in TV series, tragically passed away in a car crash in London.

Shadhin Khosru, another expatriate filmmaker in London, confirmed the news on Facebook.

On Sunday night (BDT), Shadhin Khosru posted a picture of himself with GM Furukh, captioning, "Every day I get more death news than I get birth news! My younger brother GM Furukh was taken to the Royal London Hospital after he was severely injured in a road accident. After nearly four hours of surgery, they couldn't save him."

Shadhin also revealed in his post that the cause of death was identified as being hit by another car on the road, followed by excessive bleeding.

London expatriate Furukh was a resident of Sylhet's Beanibazar area. He was living in London for a long time. He used to direct local dramas in London in his regional language. He was also a member of Bangladesh Film Directors Association.