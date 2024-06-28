Alamgir to share untold stories tonight in ‘Alamgir Ekjoni’

Legendary star Alamgir is an evergreen actor in our film industry. Apart from contributing his talent as a performer, he also produced and directed numerous films. In his career spanning 52 years, there are lots of untold stories, many of which he will reveal tonight in the programme titled "Alamgir Ekjoni".

Celebrating his golden career, Channel i has arranged the show to be aired at 7:50pm tonight, initiated and hosted by journalist and anchor Abdur Rahman. The revered actor will hence share the experiences behind his illustrious career and his journey of 52 years in the Bangladeshi film industry.

Alamgir made his acting debut with the Liberation War-based film "Amar Jonmobhumi", released on October 24, 1973. He earned his first National Film Award for his performance in the 1985 film "Ma O Chhele". The eminent actor holds a record of winning the National Film Award nine times including the Lifetime Achievement Award.

His father Kalim Uddin Ahmmed aka Dudu Mia was the producer of Dhallywood's first dialogue-based film "Mukh O Mukhosh".

The 1986 film "Nishpaap" marks his directorial debut and he was also appreciated for his filmmaking style. The last film he directed was "Ekti Cinemar Golpo" (2018), starring Arifin Shuvoo, Rituparna Sengupta, Champa, Saberi Alam, and Alamgir among others.