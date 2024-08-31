TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Aug 31, 2024 11:33 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 31, 2024 11:48 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Abu Hayat Mahmud to direct new series emphasising Gen Z

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Aug 31, 2024 11:33 AM Last update on: Sat Aug 31, 2024 11:48 AM
Abu Hayat Mahmud to direct new series emphasising Gen Z
Photo: Collected

The generation, known as Gen Z, has been at the forefront of the transformative change in Bangladesh. Their movement has played a pivotal role in reshaping the nation's political landscape. During this period, a heightened sense of political awareness has emerged among the people, leading to a profound shift in perspectives.

Inspired by these developments, director Abu Hayat Mahmud is gearing up to direct a political satire, titled "Gen-Z Ami Ke? Tumi Ke?" 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The script for the series was penned by Mezbah Uddin Sumon. The production team has announced that filming for the series is set to start on September 10.

The story is built around the idea of a family representing a country. The narrative will move forward with a mix of political satire, blending humour, laughter, love, and tension, all centred around this family dynamic.

Abu Hayat Mahmud shared, "This drama will portray our political landscape through witty satire. It will highlight the generational differences in thoughts and opinions. The Gen Z characters will challenge the authoritarian mindsets of the family patriarchs." 

"The series will explore how the younger generation breaks down barriers and leads the family out of stagnation. Through humour, this series will convey important messages. We hope it will stand out as a unique production," he added.

We need time to heal: Toya
Read more

We need time to heal: Toya

The series is being produced by Creative Lab, a well-known production house. Reports suggest that it will soon be broadcast on a private television channel.

Related topic:
Abu Hayat MahmudGen ZGen-Z Ami Ke? Tumi Ke?Mezbah Uddin Sumon
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Non-resident Bangladeshi voices in the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement

Non-resident Bangladeshi voices in the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement

1w ago

Words that have gotten new meaning because of Gen Z

1y ago
Gen Z looking at computer

How to welcome Gen Z in the workplace

4m ago
Rainbow emanating from a halftone mouth.

Gen-Z lingo: Explained

1w ago
The corporate clash between millennials and Gen Zers

The corporate clash between millennials and Gen Zers

4m ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এস আলম গ্রুপের বিরুদ্ধে মানিলন্ডারিং আইনে সিআইডির অনুসন্ধান শুরু

সিআইডি জানায়, এস আলম, তার স্ত্রী ফারজানা পারভীন, ছেলে আহসানুল আলম ও আশরাফুল আলমসহ তাদের স্বার্থ সংশ্লিষ্ট অন্যান্য ব্যক্তিদের সহযোগিতায় সংঘবদ্ধভাবে মানিলন্ডারিং অপরাধ করেছে বলে প্রাথমিকভাবে...

৩৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘এ মুহূর্তে দক্ষ সরকার দৃশ্যমান হওয়া জরুরি’

১৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification