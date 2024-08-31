Abu Hayat Mahmud to direct new series emphasising Gen Z

The generation, known as Gen Z, has been at the forefront of the transformative change in Bangladesh. Their movement has played a pivotal role in reshaping the nation's political landscape. During this period, a heightened sense of political awareness has emerged among the people, leading to a profound shift in perspectives.

Inspired by these developments, director Abu Hayat Mahmud is gearing up to direct a political satire, titled "Gen-Z Ami Ke? Tumi Ke?"

The script for the series was penned by Mezbah Uddin Sumon. The production team has announced that filming for the series is set to start on September 10.

The story is built around the idea of a family representing a country. The narrative will move forward with a mix of political satire, blending humour, laughter, love, and tension, all centred around this family dynamic.

Abu Hayat Mahmud shared, "This drama will portray our political landscape through witty satire. It will highlight the generational differences in thoughts and opinions. The Gen Z characters will challenge the authoritarian mindsets of the family patriarchs."

"The series will explore how the younger generation breaks down barriers and leads the family out of stagnation. Through humour, this series will convey important messages. We hope it will stand out as a unique production," he added.

The series is being produced by Creative Lab, a well-known production house. Reports suggest that it will soon be broadcast on a private television channel.