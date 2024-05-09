‘Women in Art’ auction to kick off tomorrow

The Dhaka American Women's Club has arranged a silent auction and reception titled "Women in Art" to celebrate both emerging and established women artists in Bangladesh.

The event scheduled to take place on Friday (May 10) will be held at the Crystal Palace Hall in Gulshan Club.

Notably, President Nadia Samdani, MBE, of the Samdani Art Foundation, and Co-founder Nusrat Mahmud of the Brohatta Art Foundation, will be the guest speakers at the event.

The celebratory event will run from 5pm to 8pm.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to non-profit organisations that support women's and children's programmes in Bangladesh.