Uttam Kumar Roy’s solo exhibition unveils reality through fiction 

The 57 artworks on display delve into the intricate relationship between the dynamism of life and the human mind’s interpretation of it. Uttam Kumar explores the constant state of flux we experience and the psychological toll it can take.

"The Actuality of Fiction", a captivating solo exhibition by acclaimed Bangladeshi artist Uttam Kumar Roy is currently underway at Alliance Française de Dhaka. Curated by Mustafa Zaman, the exhibition opened its doors on July 5, and will continue until July 16.

The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of eminent artist Monirul Islam as the chief guest. Renowned sculptor Alak Roy, Art Bangla Foundation Chairman Professor Mohammad Eunus, and Bulbul Academy of Fine Arts Secretary Md Fazlur Rahman added further distinction as special guests.

The 57 artworks on display delve into the intricate relationship between the dynamism of life and the human mind's interpretation of it. Uttam Kumar explores the constant state of flux we experience and the psychological toll it can take. Through his art, he strives to uncover the root cause of this tension with a keen visual eye. The title itself hints at the interplay between reality and the narratives we construct around it.

Uttam Kumar's artistic process is a fascinating exploration of this dynamic. He begins by absorbing the constant movement and pressures of life. This immersive experience triggers a chain reaction within him– a mental reaction that leads to a deeper realisation. This realisation then finds expression on the canvas, transforming into an artwork. The creative journey does not end there. His artistic choices, particularly his use of colour and technique, further shape the emerging motifs. This introspective process, with its distinct complexities and simplicities, reflects the multifaceted nature of human experience.

"Art is the reflection of the ethos of life and the reality one lives in amid one's actual and imaginary experiences. My art is shaped by life's realities and inner experiences. This ongoing exploration, fueled by the complexities of existence, drives artistic expression," the artist explained.

Upon closer inspection, it can be understood that the artist uses his imagination to make art. He does not focus on myths or stories, but allows paint splatters and drips to guide him. These splatters become their own reality, reflecting the artist's physical and mental connection to the world. Unlike traditional paintings, they directly respond to the artist's experiences. Thus, the artworks on display are dreamlike figures that seem to exist in perfect harmony with their surroundings. These rhythmic paintings offer a way to experience life's true nature, not through fantasy, but through the artist's honest expression.

"Uttam Kumar's art challenges the narrow view of art imposed by colonial influence in India, which valued realism over imagination. He defies this limitation by creating abstract paintings that invite interpretation rather than offering a single clear meaning. His complex works demand active engagement from viewers, who are encouraged to be swept away by the experience rather than dissecting the two-dimensional details for a literal message," shared Mustafa Zaman.

Uttam Kumar Roy developed artistic inclinations at a young age, leading him to pursue a 5-year Diploma in Drawing and Painting at the Bulbul Academy of Fine Arts (Bafa) in Dhaka.

He also holds a Master of Science (MSc) in Botany from Jagannath University, Dhaka. This unique combination of scientific knowledge and artistic expression lends a fascinating depth to his work. He is currently a faculty member at Bafa, and generously shares his vast knowledge and experience with aspiring artists, nurturing the next generation of Bangladeshi art.

The exhibition is open to all from this Monday to Saturday, from 3pm to 9pm.