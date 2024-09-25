Stage drama ‘Nona Joler Kanna’ sheds light on coastal struggles in Bagerhat

Against the backdrop of rising tides and saltwater-soaked lands, the stage drama "Nona Joler Kanna" (Tears of Saline Water) took centre stage at Asilaha Auditorium, delivering a powerful portrayal of the everyday hardships faced by coastal communities in Bagerhat.

The emotionally charged performance, held on Wednesday in Bagerhat's Morelganj, captivated the audience with its raw depiction of life in a region battling the harsh impacts of climate change and salinity intrusion.

The play, organised under the Action for Transformation project with support from Badhon Manob Unnayan Sangstha and ActionAid Bangladesh, explored the severe consequences of saltwater intrusion, a growing challenge exacerbated by climate change. Through evocative performances, the artistes portrayed the physical, emotional, and economic toll on coastal residents, emphasising the urgent need for alternative livelihoods, salinity mitigation, and access to safe drinking water.

The drama also addressed key issues such as gender-sensitive government services and the importance of disaster preparedness in the face of storms, floods, droughts, and river erosion.

A discussion session followed the performance, chaired by ASM Manjurul Hasan Milon, executive director of Badhon Manob Unnayan Sangstha. Key speakers included Assistant Commissioner Tarit Chandra Shil, Disaster and Relief Officer Md Masudur Rahman, Medical Officer Dr Sheikh Riaduzzaman, and Agricultural Engineer Luna Rani Mallik.

The guests collectively highlighted the critical need for collaborative action to combat the climate vulnerability in Bagerhat, stressing the importance of sustainable solutions for the region's future.