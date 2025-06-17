Spandan Theatre to stage ‘Deyal Janey Shob’ this week

Spandan Theatre Circle is set to premiere its latest production, "Deyal Janey Shob" ("The Wall Knows Everything"), on June 19 at the National Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

The production is supported by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and will also have a second show on June 20 at the same venue.

Written and directed by Shakil Ahmed Sonet, the play draws from the spirit of monsoon revolutions and presents what the director describes as "a chronicle of our times"—a poetic yet brutal narrative set against the backdrop of gunshots, grief, and fragmented dreams.

"This is not just a story of death," said Sonet. "It is a document of resistance, where every drop of blood carries the seed of rebirth. The wall remembers everything—even what history forgets."

The cast includes Jeetaditya Barua, Jayanto Tripura, Akash Mia, Nusrat Jahan, Krishna Chandra Barman, and Nareen Afroze Linsa. Set and props have been designed by Utpal Neel, music and sound design by Arpa Khandakar Chandni, and choreography by Krishna and Jayanto. Costumes are by Sonet and Neel, with lighting by Bappy.

"Deyal Janey Shob" explores the silence of coffins, the weight of loss, and the defiant pulse of life that persists through every revolution.