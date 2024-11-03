Shilpakala show halted as mob gathers at gate

Photo: Screengrab from a video circulating on Facebook showing BSA Director General Syed Jamil Ahmed stopping the performance of “Nityapuran”.

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy had to reportedly halt an ongoing show yesterday in face of a mob gathering at its gate.

According to theatre personality Masum Reza, troupe Desh Natok was performing the show "Nityapuran" at the National Theatre Hall when the director general of BSA, Syed Jamil Ahmed, appeared from another programme and asked him to stop the show immediately.

Reza, also the writer and director of the show, said "Jamil bhai tried to reason with the protesters, and later he came inside the hall to inform us about the situation, and asked us to stop the show. We did not see any other option but to agree."

"As a result, the show was halted," he told The Daily Star.

The mob causing this disruption was reportedly demanding the resignation of Desh Natok troupe's Secretary Ehsanul Aziz Babu for some posts he made on social media.

Reza said they were able to exit the venue safely. He also said Jamil Ahmed was able to manage the situation.

He said members of armed forces arrived at the spot and helped de-escalate the situation.