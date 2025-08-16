Selim Al Deen theatre festival opens with liberation war play ‘Deyal’

The Dhaka Theatre has launched a four-day festival in memory of the legendary playwright Selim Al Deen, staging his Liberation War-based drama "Deyal" at the Mahila Samity Auditorium in Dhaka. The festival, which began Friday (August 15), marks Selim Al Deen's 76th birth anniversary and will continue until August 18.

In a statement, Dhaka Theatre described the play as "not merely a structure of brick and stone, but a powerful symbol of our nation's unwavering resistance for independence." Directed by Anik Islam, "Deyal" will be performed from August 15 to 17 at 7pm.

The festival will conclude on August 18 with the staging of "Nimajjan", another Selim Al Deen classic, directed by Nasiruddin Yousuff. That performance will also mark the play's 90th staging.

Speaking to bdnews24.com, Dhaka Theatre director Nasiruddin Yousuff said, "Selim Al Deen's 76th birthday falls on August 18, and we are celebrating the occasion with this four-day festival." He added that the troupe plans to bring three new productions to the stage this year: "Pendulum", "Rongmahal", and "Deyal". The latter premiered at this festival, while "Rongmahal" and "Pendulum" are scheduled for October and November.

Selim Al Deen, often referred to as Natyacharya (master of theatre), was born on August 18, 1949, in Senirkhil village of Feni's Sonagazi upazila.

The cast of "Deyal" features Abhijit Biswas, Nayar Sultana, Anik Islam, Mahmudur Rahman, Tarikul Islam, Ehsanur Rahman, Salsabil Chowdhury, Tahmida Mahmud, Farzana Chumki, Mahiya Nakib, Milu Chowdhury, and Habiba Aziz Happy.