Regina Hall and Anna Faris to reunite in ‘Scary Movie 6’

Regina Hall and Anna Faris are officially returning to the big screen together in "Scary Movie 6", reprising their beloved roles as Brenda and Cindy from the cult classic horror-comedy franchise.

The film will be directed by Michael Tiddes, with the script penned by Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Keenen Ivory Wayans, the original creators of the series.

"We can't wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn, and Marlon — three men we'd literally die for (in Brenda's case, again)," Hall and Faris said in a joint statement. Marlon Wayans fuelled fan excitement by sharing a throwback photo from the 2000 original film with the caption, "They're back."

Production is scheduled to begin in October, with Paramount setting a worldwide release date of June 12, 2026. The film, backed under Paramount's first-look deal with Miramax, will also see Dave Sheridan return as Officer Duffy.

The "Scary Movie" franchise, which has grossed nearly $900 million globally, has long been celebrated for its over-the-top spoofs of horror films.

The Wayans brothers said they are thrilled to revive the series more than two decades later, hoping to recreate the same laughter that filled theatres in the early 2000s.

With Brenda and Cindy back in the mix, "Scary Movie 6" promises a nostalgic yet fresh revival of the franchise's outrageous humour.