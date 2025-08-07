Theatre & Arts
Thu Aug 7, 2025 05:49 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 7, 2025 05:57 PM

'Reimagining Waste': Exhibition exploring art of reuse opens tomorrow

Photos: Courtesy of Urukku Bangladesh

Urukku Bangladesh, in partnership with the Goethe-Institut Bangladesh and the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), presents "Reimagining Waste". It is a free-of-cost, open-to-all exhibition born from a three-month-long workshop exploring the possibilities hidden in discarded materials.

Opening tomorrow at the Goethe-Institut premises in Dhanmondi, the exhibition will showcase the works created during the workshop, each piece carrying the memory of its past life and the imagination of its rebirth. From functional designs to poetic installations, the works demonstrate how discarded materials can be transformed into objects of beauty, utility, and cultural resonance.

"We believe waste is not just a byproduct of our lives but a reflection of how we see the world," said Tarannum Nibir, founder of Urukku Bangladesh. "Through this workshop and exhibition, we hoped to challenge perceptions, inspire curiosity, and create a space where sustainability and creativity meet," she added.

Visitors can also experience a rich cultural evening during the opening day tomorrow. It will feature live performances, including poetry readings, a violin recital by Maya, a jamming session, and a performance by the experimental act Betal. The exhibition will run from 4pm to 9pm on the opening day, with the cultural ceremony beginning at 6pm.

"Reimagining Waste" will continue on Saturday, August 9, from 11am to 9pm.

