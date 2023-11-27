Theatre & Arts
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Nov 27, 2023 08:39 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 08:56 PM

Theatre & Arts

Nri Prangon set to stage ‘Adbhut Bhaskarya’ on Tuesday

Nri Prangon set to stage ‘Adbhut Bhaskarya’ on Tuesday
Photos: Collected

The newest theater troupe in the city, Nri Prangon is to stage their first production, "Adbhut Bhaskarya" (Strange Sculpture) at the Studio Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on Tuesday.

The play focuses on the struggle, and hardship women in our society face and how they shift these obstacles to change their fate.

Julfikar Chanchal, who wrote and directed the play, said, "This play speaks the crude truth of the society and that is why most of the audience will resonate with it."

Kanij Fatema Bibi, who plays the protagonist in the play said, "The story of the play is no different from what we as women face in our everyday lives from childhood. Domestic violence, psychological abuse, and sexual exploitation are still common issues in our society."

"Maybe more people are speaking out about these discrepancies now. But are we actually working to change the situation? That's the question we ask through our play," added Kanij.

This is the second show of the play. The set, light, and design of the play were done by Charu Pintu, and Amlan Biswas, respectively, while Shamima Akhter Mukta designed the costume.

