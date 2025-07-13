‘July Reawakening’: BSA's drone show, cultural event to mark first anniversary at Shaheed Minar on July 14

In observance of the historic July Mass Uprising, a month-long series of commemorative events titled "July Reawakening" is being held under the patronage of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and organised by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

As part of the programme, a special drone show and cultural event will take place on Monday, July 14, at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital, with all advisers of the interim government expected to attend.

The evening's proceedings will begin at 6pm with a cultural performance titled "Mora Jhonjhar Moto Uddam". The national anthem will be performed in chorus by vocalists from the Department of Music of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and the University of Dhaka, along with popular singer Farzana Wahid Shayan. She will also perform several of her notable songs, including "Ami-e Bangladesh", "Joy Banglar", "Hushiyari", "Tajjob Bone Jai", "Amar Naam Palestine", and "Ami July-er Golpo Bolbo", among others.

To mark July Women's Day, a documentary produced by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs will be screened, followed by two films: "Deepak Kumar Goswami Speaking" and "Bishad Shindhu".

Five individuals who participated in the July movement, along with three family members of martyrs, will later share their memories and reflections.

The cultural segment will continue with performances by the band Ila Lalalala, presenting songs such as "Songoti", "Ochirjibir Prarthon", "Bagher Gaan", and "Neel Nirbasan". This will be followed by the Slogan Girls chanting slogans. After that, the Indigenous band F Minor will take the stage with "Alo Asbei", "Mukti", "Dahuk", and "Meye".

Following another round of slogan chanting by the Slogan Girls, Parsha Mahjabeen will perform "Cholo Bhule Jai", "Muktir Mondir", and "Mora Jhonjhar Moto Uddam". Finally, after one last round of slogans, singer Elita Karim will render patriotic songs, including "Ami Banglay Gaan Gai", "Dhono Dhanno Pushpo Bhora", "Palashir Prantor", "Ghure Darao", and "Bangladesh".

The evening will culminate with the Drone Show, jointly organised by the Government of Bangladesh and the Government of China. A total of 2,000 drones will take to the skies to visually narrate the story of the July Uprising.

The show will recreate the historic moment when, on July 14, female students of Dhaka University emerged like a wave, breathing new life into the movement. The drones will form visuals above the Shaheed Minar to depict these powerful scenes.

The drone show will unfold in two parts: the first will trace Bangladesh's journey leading up to the events of July 2024, while the second will dramatise the mass uprising that began on July 14, in the view of this filmmaker

This event is expected to be a powerful tribute to one of the most pivotal chapters in the nation's cultural and political history.