Global premiere of film and exhibition honouring Abu Sayed begins at Drik

Fri Jul 11, 2025 09:33 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 09:47 PM

The film and exhibition will remain open to the public until July 26, every day from 3pm to 8pm on Level 2 of DrikPath Bhobon.
Photos: Courtesy of Drik/ Rahat Karim

The global premiere of the film and exhibition, "Shoot Me, I Bare My Chest–A Counter-Forensic Investigation into the Killing of Abu Sayed", took place earlier this evening at DrikPath Bhobon.

Photo: Rahat Karim/Drik

The initiative explores the killing of Abu Sayed, a student activist at Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, who was tragically killed during a protest on July 16, 2024. His death became a pivotal moment in the July Uprising, which ultimately led to the downfall of Sheikh Hasina's government.

While the official narrative initially claimed that Abu Sayed was killed by protesters using bricks and firearms, in-depth counter-forensic investigations led by Drik Picture Library in Bangladesh and Forensic Architecture in the UK have uncovered a radically different story.

Through meticulous analysis combining interviews, photogrammetry, heat maps, satellite imagery, and photographic and video evidence, the investigation challenges the official account—revealing police responsibility and the use of excessive force against protesters.

The event was moderated by Dr Shahidul Alam, photographer, activist, and Managing Director of Drik. Speakers included Jumanah Bawazir, Advanced Researcher, Forensic Architecture; Tasneem Khalil, Editor-in-Chief, Netra News; Nicholas Alistair Masterton, Researcher of Technology, Forensic Architecture; Goljar Rahman Ador, Photojournalist at Kaler Kantho, Rangpur; Asaduzzaman Arman, Staff Cameraman at NTV, Rangpur; Tawhidul Haque Siam, student and University Correspondent from Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur; and Parvez Ahmad Rony, Network Coordinator and Photojournalist, Drik.

Photo: Rahat Karim/Drik

The exhibition is curated by ASM Rezaur Rahman.

The findings of this counter-forensic investigation expose major inconsistencies in the official story, implicating deliberate actions by law enforcement and contradicting claims that protesters were responsible for the violence. The exhibition and film offer a powerful, thought-provoking investigation into the political dynamics surrounding Abu Sayed's death, while shedding light on broader implications for justice and truth.

