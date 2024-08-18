Case filed over murder of Abu Sayed; ex-IGP among 17 accused

A case was filed accusing 17 named people, including former inspector general of police (IGP) Abdullah Al Mamun, and some unidentified persons for killing Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) student Abu Sayed during the quota protests last month.

Additionally, 30-35 unidentified persons were made accused in the case.

Ramjan Ali, elder brother of Abu Sayed, filed the murder case with the Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Tajhat this noon, our Dinajpur correspondent reports.

The 16 other named accused are: former DIG of Rangpur Range Abdul Baten, former commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RMP) Md Moniruzzaman, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL, Awami League's student wing) BRUR unit President Pomel Barua, General Secretary Shamim Mahfuz, BCL's BRUR unit office secretary Babul Hossain, and BCL's BRUR unit Organisational Secretary Dhananjay Kumar Tagore, Officer-in-Charge of Tajhat Police Station Rabiul Islam, in-charge of the Begum Rokeya University police outpost Bibhuti Bhushan Roy, Associate Professors Asaduzzaman Mondol and Moshiur Rahman, Proctor's office staffer Rabiul Hasan Russell, Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime) of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Abu Maruf Hossain, Assistant Police Commissioners Al Imran Hossain and Arifuzzaman, Constable Sujan Chandra Roy, and ASI Amir.

Abu Sayed was killed in police firing in front of his university campus in Rangpur on July 16 during the quota reform protest. The victim was a resident of Babanpur Zafarpara village in Pirganj upazila and a student of the 12th batch of the English department at BRUR. He was a key coordinator of the quota reform movement.

Activists of BCL and Jubo League aided police in the clash with students.

The image of Abu Sayed standing with arms outstretched in the face of police firing just before he was shot went viral and sparked widespread protests.

Police had previously filed a case alleging that Abu Sayed's death was caused by stones thrown by protesters.