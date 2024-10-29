Dutch Delft Blue workshop to lead to ceramic art exhibition in Dhaka

The Embassy of the Netherlands and Art Bangla Foundation, a non-profit supporting art and culture in Bangladesh, partnered with Dhaka University's Faculty of Fine Arts to host the "Bridging Cultures Through Clay" workshop and exhibition, launched on October 28 at 11am at the Osman Jamal Memorial Auditorium.

This workshop brings the Dutch Delft Blue ceramic tradition to Bangladesh, encouraging cultural exchange and collaboration.

Over seven days, 32 students from Dhaka University's Department of Ceramics will blend Dutch Delft Blue techniques with Bangladeshi ceramic styles to create new, cross-cultural pieces.

The initiative aims to raise awareness of Delft Blue in Bangladesh and promote ceramics as both an art form and a career within the country's expanding ceramics industry.

Originating in the 17th-century Netherlands, Delft Blue is famous for its classic blue and white designs and stands as a symbol of Dutch culture. In this workshop, students will merge Dutch techniques with Bangladeshi craftsmanship, creating ceramic art that reflects both artistic traditions.

The event was inaugurated by First Secretary Cor Stouten of the Netherlands Embassy, with special guests including Dean Professor Dr Md Azharul Islam Sheikh of the Faculty of Fine Arts at Dhaka University, Senior Policy Advisor Namia Akhtar from the Netherlands Embassy, and Professor Mohammad Eunus, chair of Art Bangla Foundation. Chinmoyee Sikder Poppy, chair of Dhaka University's Department of Ceramics, presided over the event.

The workshop has been jointly led by Professor Dr Md Azharul Islam Sheikh and Associate Professor Swapan Kumar Sikder, with support from Associate Professor Chinmoyee Sikder Poppy, Md Robiul Islam, Debashish Pal, and Mohammad Sabbir-Al Razi.

Curated by Harun ar Rashid Tutul, director general of Art Bangla Foundation, the ceramic artworks will be exhibited in early December.