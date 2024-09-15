‘Breathing Out Burden’: Mental health support for journos covering historic student movement

In a collaborative effort, Bangladeshi Journalists in International Media (BJIM), Counter Foto– A Centre for Visual Arts, Internews Bangladesh, and Moner Bondhu have recently organised a special event titled "Breathing Out Burden" to offer crucial mental health support for journalists who covered the intense, month-long anti-discrimination student movement.

The event, held on Saturday (September 14) at Counter Foto's Mirpur campus, was designed to help frontline journalists cope with the significant mental health challenges they've faced since reporting on the movement, including trauma and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Many of these journalists were unaware of the extent of their psychological distress, which had developed while covering violent protests and human rights violations during the movement.

Featuring two mental health sessions led by professionals from Moner Bondhu, a mental health and well-being service provider, the daylong event aimed to create a safe space for journalists to address their emotional and psychological needs.

The sessions were coordinated by BJIM and funded by Internews Bangladesh.

Sam Jahan, convener of BJIM, emphasised the necessity of this support for journalists who seldom realise the long-term effects of trauma. "Most of us (journalists) do not understand the impact of mental health counselling or the problems that may occur if we rear PTSD for too long. This session was essential to help them take off the steam. We will try to further arrange follow-up sessions for colleagues," he said.

The event was attended by 62 journalists who covered the movement, many of whom were directly exposed to scenes of violence and distress.

Saiful Haq Omi, principal of Counter Foto, highlighted the importance of mental health in the journalism profession. "It is an integral part of our job that we will encounter violence, atrocities, and inhumane activities done by humans toward others. It is our job to document and record while it happens. Not always do we recognise the kind of trauma it leaves us with, which might have very long-term consequences. It is our responsibility to acknowledge our reality and take care of our own mental health," he said.

Shameem Ara Sheuli, country representative of Internews Bangladesh, expressed her support for the initiative, saying, "We wanted to be a part of this great initiative as we felt it was our moral obligation. We felt appalled by reading and viewing the atrocities. We can barely imagine how difficult it was for those who experienced it firsthand on the field. I hope the counselling would lighten the attendees' mental burdens."

Tawhida Shiropa, founder and CEO of Moner Bondhu, highlighted the importance of continued support for mental health, especially for journalists. "Everyone needs more mental health support at this moment, especially the journalists. Moner Bondhu is always there for you as a safe place."